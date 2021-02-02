Laredo College enrolling students for eight week program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is already enrolling students for its accelerated eight week program.

The program will offer core classes to help students earn credits faster.

The accelerated program will be held entirely online and those interested are asked to sign up as soon as possible to secure their spot in their preferred class.

“Our second spring semester is about to start on March 8th, however you can register, you can enroll already today for the 1st all the way to March 5th,” said Obed Guerrero. “This is going to be an eight week accelerated summer to take core courses.”

Some of these core courses include history, government, math, and English.

