Learn how to create your own piñata

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to learn the secrets of making a pinata.

The library will be hosting a virtual San Valentine’s Pinata Workshop which will take place on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Now they are encouraging adults to register, and they say participants must purchase their own supplies.

For more information on the program, you can click here.

