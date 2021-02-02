Advertisement

Learn how to create your own piñata

People look at pinantas competing in Mexico's first pinata competition in Mexico City,...
People look at pinantas competing in Mexico's first pinata competition in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2007. Traditionally ball-shaped with seven protruding cones, pinatas are traditionally broken open by children before Christmas to get at the candy, nuts and fruit inside, but the pinatas in competition were of all shapes, sizes and designs, in a bid to update the tradition. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)(Marco Ugarte | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to learn the secrets of making a pinata.

The library will be hosting a virtual San Valentine’s Pinata Workshop which will take place on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Now they are encouraging adults to register, and they say participants must purchase their own supplies.

For more information on the program, you can click here.

