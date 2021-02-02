Local organization reports rise in domestic violence cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With February being Teen Domestic Violence Month, one organization says one of the effects of the pandemic has been a rise in domestic violence cases.

Because of their efforts during this difficult time, volunteers and healthcare workers around the state receive recognition for trying to keep those cases low, especially involving teen dating.

The Young Hearts Matter Texas Council is the largest coalition on domestic violence in the state, devoting themselves to the youth on how to engage in a healthy relationship.

So when the coalition found out of the work Laredoan Themla Arambula was doing to help local teens, they awarded her for her efforts.

To kick off Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, some organizations like Casa De Misericordia are working to raise awareness about what to look for in a healthy relationship because they say “Young Hearts Matter” too.

When it deals with teen dating violence, it’s not only about the physical, but the words that are being used between both partners.

Even when we’ve shifted to digital formats, Casa De Misericordia says violence is still a large concern among our young population.

”One in Three high school students or adolescents will be a victim in abuse,” said Thelma. “Even digital, with technology and everything we’re doing it is something thriving right now.”

This year from Laredo, the Young Hearts Matter advocate of the year award goes to ms Thelma Arambula who other says she tries to relate to young adults to be able to promote healthy relationships.

Casa Misercorida adds that victims sometimes see the abuse begin at home.

“The young ones are witnessing everything happening in the house so it’s important for the community to know our doors are open,” said Nena Armabula.

According to the data released from the Texas Council of Family Violence, 19 individuals between the ages of 14 and 19 were killed by their partner in Texas between 2017-2019.

Just last year alone, five youths were killed in intimate partner violence crimes.

The recipient says she’s been working for three years and it’s been her mission to encourage young adults to break the cycle of abuse.

Any victims of domestic abuse can contact Casa De Misericordia at (956) 712-9591.

