Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man dies from his injuries after a traffic accident east of Laredo.

According to DPS, a two vehicle accident was reported on Monday on U.S. 59 on the way to Freer.

Reports say a truck trying to make a left on a private property was rear ended by a pick up truck.

The driver of the truck was identified as 43-year-old El Paso resident Emilio Gonzalez-Miranda.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

