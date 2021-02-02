Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man dies from his injuries after a traffic accident east of Laredo.
According to DPS, a two vehicle accident was reported on Monday on U.S. 59 on the way to Freer.
Reports say a truck trying to make a left on a private property was rear ended by a pick up truck.
The driver of the truck was identified as 43-year-old El Paso resident Emilio Gonzalez-Miranda.
DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.
