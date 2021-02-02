Rio Bravo mayor working on getting COVID vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A town south of Laredo is working with city officials to get vaccines for their residents.

Gilbert Aguilar Junior, the mayor of Rio Bravo says they are working on a plan for once they get those vaccines.

Only residents of Rio Bravo will be able to get them. Aguilar says they will be asking for ID’s to verify residency.

It’ll be for residents who are under the 1A and 1B tier.

Aguilar says there are over 4,000 residents in Rio Bravo and COVID has hit their small town hard.

“I know last time I saw it was about 500 to 600 residents had been affected since it started,” said Aguilar. “We want to make sure we can bring those vaccines and vaccinate at least a majority of the population so we can ride out this pandemic from our city.”

Aguilar says they don’t have any set date when the vaccines will arrive in Rio Bravo.

