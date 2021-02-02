Advertisement

Trespassers alter Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyboob’

By KABC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Six people were arrested for trespassing, after temporarily altering the famous Hollywood sign.

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to “Hollyboob.” They placed a tarp with the letter “b” to cover the “w,” and a white dash to change the “d” into a “b.”

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The five men and one woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

Los Angeles police say there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to “Hollywood.”

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall
City council postpones discussion of possible city wide closure
Associated Press
UPDATE: Accident reported on U.S. 59
Clark Middle School vaccination
City teams up with school districts to administer vaccines
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,162 positive cases of COVID-19
Officials investigating vehicle fires
Authorities investigating series of vehicle fires

Latest News

At least two FBI agents were killed while attempting to serve a search warrant in Florida.
2 FBI agents killed while serving warrant; flag draped over body
David Rodriguez Saldivar
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of displaying weapon while intoxicated
Lynn Hamlin of Muskogee Police Dept. discusses the casualties in a mass shooting inside a home.
Officer discusses Muskogee, Okla., mass shooting
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida