Zapata authorities searching for man accused of burglary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata are searching for a man accused of a burglary at Siesta shores.

According to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, Adalberto Sanchez allegedly broke into a business at the 5400 block of Victoria Lane and stole surveillance cameras from the establishment.

Authorities say he is also believed to be a deported felon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or information on the case, you are asked to call Zapata Crime Stoppers at 956-765-9960.

You may qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.