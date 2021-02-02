Zapata authorities searching for man accused of burglary
Authorities say Adalberto Sanchez allegedly broke into a business at the 5400 block of Victoria Lane
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata are searching for a man accused of a burglary at Siesta shores.
According to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, Adalberto Sanchez allegedly broke into a business at the 5400 block of Victoria Lane and stole surveillance cameras from the establishment.
Authorities say he is also believed to be a deported felon.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or information on the case, you are asked to call Zapata Crime Stoppers at 956-765-9960.
You may qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
