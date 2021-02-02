Advertisement

Zapata authorities searching for man accused of burglary

Authorities say Adalberto Sanchez allegedly broke into a business at the 5400 block of Victoria Lane
Adalberto Sanchez
Adalberto Sanchez(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Zapata are searching for a man accused of a burglary at Siesta shores.

According to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, Adalberto Sanchez allegedly broke into a business at the 5400 block of Victoria Lane and stole surveillance cameras from the establishment.

Authorities say he is also believed to be a deported felon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or information on the case, you are asked to call Zapata Crime Stoppers at 956-765-9960.

You may qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall
City council postpones discussion of possible city wide closure
Associated Press
UPDATE: Accident reported on U.S. 59
Clark Middle School vaccination
City teams up with school districts to administer vaccines
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,162 positive cases of COVID-19
Officials investigating vehicle fires
Authorities investigating series of vehicle fires

Latest News

David Rodriguez Saldivar
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of displaying weapon while intoxicated
People look at pinantas competing in Mexico's first pinata competition in Mexico City,...
Learn how to create your own piñata
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt near business on Highway 359
Bethany House offering rental assistance program