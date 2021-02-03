Biden administration halts some oil and gas permits

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration continues to pursue policies that reverse those of the Trump administration, and one of the latest relates to energy and the environment.

Concern for climate change and the environment has gained momentum in the last decade, many calling for the three R’s: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

In this case, a fourth R: reversal.

The Biden administration ordered a 60 day suspension of issuing new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on federal lands and waters, another effort to reverse Trump-era policies.

”If the ban is actually implemented, Texas would lose about 120,000 jobs by 2022. We would lose about $65 million annually.”

The Texas Oil and Gas Association says the result could be devastating to the environment, as well.

”The reason is the energy that will not be available will have to come from other countries that have lower environmental standards, and it’ll be a bigger carbon impact from importing those products, and it’ll displace jobs, so for those reasons we’re opposed,” said Todd Staples.

A little known fact… the oil and gas industry affects education.

According to the Texas Oil and Gas Association, which is a statewide trade association, $13.9 billion in property taxes were paid in fiscal year 2020, funds that support Texas schools, teachers, roads and infrastructure.

”United ISD in Webb County ranked fourth in the state and received almost $79 million, which represents 35% of its tax base, from a healthy oil and gas economy.”

The president of TXOGA, Todd Staples says Webb County benefits from the oil and gas industry.

Webb County ranked number 2 in the state for benefitting from property taxes, with more than $28 million coming in and Zapata receiving $4 million.

”Oil and gas pay property taxes when minerals are in the ground. We pay a severance tax when they’re produced. Pipelines that go through communities pay property taxes.”

Some argue the oil and gas industry hurts the environment and infringes on native land, while TXOGA says that this new policy would have worse implications.

Regardless, Staples says a rational conversation is needed to protect jobs and the environment.

The Texas Oil and Gas Association says the jobs that will be affected the most in Texas are offshore production jobs since the state has mostly privately-owned land rather than federally-owned land.

