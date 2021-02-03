Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

