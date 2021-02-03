Advertisement

Brief chase leads to drug seizure near Laredo port of entry

A routine traffic stop leads sheriff’s deputies to the discovery of 71 pounds of drugs
20-year-old Manuel Garcia Jr.
20-year-old Manuel Garcia Jr.(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Manuel Garcia Jr.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Taylor Street and Marcella Avenue but Garcia refused and sent officers on a chase that ended at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Garcia exited the vehicle and attempted to flee to Mexico but was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection.

Sheriff’s deputies seized 71 pounds of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $21,300.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
City Hall
City council postpones discussion of possible city wide closure
Associated Press
Man succumbs to injuries sustained in Highway 59 accident
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,548 positive cases of COVID-19
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59

Latest News

Laredo Police Department
Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of assault and battery
Virtual job fair
WorkForce Solutions to hold virtual job fair
LISD
LISD to host early college and magnet school recruitment event
Miguel Castañeda, age 18
Narcotics unit operation leads to one arrest