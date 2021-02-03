Brief chase leads to drug seizure near Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Manuel Garcia Jr.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Taylor Street and Marcella Avenue but Garcia refused and sent officers on a chase that ended at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Garcia exited the vehicle and attempted to flee to Mexico but was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection.

Sheriff’s deputies seized 71 pounds of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $21,300.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.