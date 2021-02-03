City recognizes Medline for generous PPE donation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is giving thanks to a healthcare company for its efforts in supplying PPE to the community.

On Feb. 1 the city recognized Medline for its generous contribution by donating 14,000 facemasks and 3,500 hygiene kits during their meeting.

The donation was received by the Laredo Police Department Community Relations Unit to distribute to the community making sure everyone has a mask to stay safe during this pandemic.

The masks and kits will also be distributed at our vaccination drives.

Medline’s donation came in during a time when the whole community works together to help curb and stop the spread of COVID-19.

