COVID-19 enforcement efforts continue at local businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As three local business owners await their court hearings over alleged COVID-19 violations, many others are doing what they can to make sure they’re in compliance.

At Monday night’s council meeting, questions about enforcement efforts by Laredo PD and code enforcement were brought up.

Whether it’s a restaurant or gas station, everyday police and code enforcement officers are making the rounds to businesses to see if COVID rules are being followed.

Monday night, Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino presented council a graph on enforcement numbers in January.

“You can see the number for those three weeks going back from 11 to 163 businesses and then 349 businesses. In relation to the citations issued by pd with two citations that first week, 24 citations the second week, and then down to 9 citations.”

In a recently released COVID compliance checklist by the city, it shows a break down of the businesses compliance checks and those found allegedly in violation.

Restaurant Wing Daddy’s was issued a citation for social distancing.

On the Rocks, the Applebee’s on San Dario, Kolors, and Hype Bar violated their food and beverage permit.

A woman at a maquinita was cited for no sign-in log and Regal Theatre was apparently found violating the curfew.

None of these offenders meet the level of seriousness as four local bars and nightclubs who were issued a temporary restraining order by the city.

However, Chief Trevino says anyone not complying will face consequences.

”Some of the citations, some of the cases that developed through the Laredo Police Department were also forwarded to TABC and that’s an action that will be taking place later by TABC to visit these businesses and hold them responsible.”

Council continues to implement new measures to mitigate and enforce.

Monday night, district two Councilman Vidal Rodriguez’s idea to implement a halt on permits for new bars and nightclubs passed.

“Not only are we doing enforcement on the legal side, but also the city taking the approach on a memorandum of understanding that no new bar will be established for this said amount in order to fight COVID and fight the curb,” said Rodriguez.

The temporary moratorium will be in place for 120 day or until the city has fallen below the 15% capacity threshold for seven consecutive days.

The first court date for COVID citations issued this year will begin tomorrow at the municipal court.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.