Advertisement

Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt near business on Highway 359
Laredo Police Department
Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of assault and battery
Several studies suggest COVID-19 survivors may continue to suffer from virus-related heart...
Some COVID-19 patients show signs of heart problems months after recovery

Latest News

Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
Golden Globes nominations announcement underway
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
House GOP faces decision point on Reps. Greene, Cheney
Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit...
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation