Heatwave partners with local restaurant for charitable donation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A delicious partnership is paying off for a local non-profit.

Back in November, KGNS partnered with a local restaurant 550 Pizzeria for a campaign called “Giving Thanks with Heatwave.”

It featured some limited edition t-shirts recognizing Chief Meteorologist Richard “Heatwave” Berler and his 40 year career.

The proceeds from the sales of the shirts went to the charity of Heatwave’s choosing which was Volunteers Serving the Need.

On Tuesday, the group’s director Gigi Ramos stopped by to pick up the check that will go towards her organization.

