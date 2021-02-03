Highway 59 and FM 2895 intersection closed for crash investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A crash investigation has prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 59.

According to TxDOT, the intersection of Highway 59 and Farm to Market Road has been closed off to the traveling public.

Authorities are investigating an accident that happened on Monday, Feb. 1.

During this time the westbound traffic on U.S. 59 is encouraged to detour to Farm to Market Road FM 2895 and then to Highway 35 to Laredo.

Meanwhile the eastbound traffic is encouraged to detour at Loop 20 to Highway 359 for continued travel eastbound then detour to Farm to Market Road 2895 for travel on Highway 59 to Freer.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.