Laredo College offering free virtual tax services

The tax preparation sessions will be offered completely online from now until Apr. 15
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tax season is here is and a local college has people that can help you for free.

For the sixth year in a row the VITA program sets up shop at Laredo College to help you prepare your taxes.

The tax preparation sessions will be offered completely online from now until Apr. 15.

The service will be available to those who have an annual income lower than $66,000.

All appointments will be done in a virtual manner.

Before your appointment make sure you have internet access, a webcam, and a microphone.

For more information you can call VITA at 956-307-8138 or visit www.vitalaredo.org, or send an email to vitalaredo@gmail.com. Appointments may be scheduled by visiting https://vitalaredo.org/schedule-appointment/.

