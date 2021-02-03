Advertisement

Laredo Theater Guild International streams newest play online

Coming to any screen near you, the Laredo International Guild presents “Borders,” the first time they stream a play and it’s all an effort to make the best out of the situation.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For over a decade our community has been able to experience live performances from local talent; however, the pandemic has caused lights have gone down at the stages.

Coming to any screen near you, the Laredo International Guild presents “Borders.” It’s the first time they stream a play and it’s all an effort to make the best out of the situation.

”Most of the time when you hear about theater it’s about being in the same room, breathing the same air and feeling that energy that you get from the audience from the actors,” said Marco Gonzalez, director of “Borders.”

Before the pandemic, LTGI says they had a season of plays lined up, ready to take on the stage.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city led to a pause in their theater productions.

The director of the play says they used the time off to their advantage to plan what they could work on, but coming Thursday they’re bringing in a virtual piece.

Although the production isn’t live, the group is still bringing in the essence of theater, like not stopping or pausing.

“In theater if you mess up, you gotta keep going with it, so we filmed it all in one take with eight different cameras,” said Gonzalez.

Rehearsals were virtual for about 7 weeks, and once performance time came around, the actors gathered together for the first time in person.

They tell us about what you won’t see that happened behind the scenes.

“So I think while we were filming someone dropped a cell phone, someone took a picture from backstage with flash, and I don’t think you’ll see it but it’s all back there>.”

LTGI says this was the perfect way to keep safe during a time of increasing cases since the production required only two actors.

Every member of the crew was COVID tested before going on set.

To buy tickets to stream “Borders,” you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
City Hall
City council postpones discussion of possible city wide closure
Associated Press
Man succumbs to injuries sustained in Highway 59 accident
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,548 positive cases of COVID-19
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59

Latest News

Rio Bravo City Hall
Rio Bravo mayor working on getting COVID vaccines
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59
David Rodriguez Saldivar
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of displaying weapon while intoxicated
People look at pinantas competing in Mexico's first pinata competition in Mexico City,...
Learn how to create your own piñata