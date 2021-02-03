Advertisement

LISD to host early college and magnet school recruitment event

LISD
LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LISD middle students who are interested in challenging themselves during their high school years are invited to the district’s recruitment event.

LISD will be hosting its virtual early college and magnet recruitment event for eighth-graders and parents.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and it will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parents and students can logon to the different sessions for each of the schools and programs LISD has to offer.

Applications for any of the magnet schools will have to completed and turned in by Friday, Mar. 5.

Links for all schools will be open for questions and answers.

An introduction and welcome from school principals begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by campus recruitment sessions that will take place at the following times:

· Pathways to Technology Early College High School and Sabas Perez Early College Academy - 6:05 pm to 6:20 p.m. and 7:05 pm. to 7:20 p.m.

· Business, Industry, Public Service Early College Academy and the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts - 6:25 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

· Cantu Early College High School and Hector J. Garcia Early College High School - 6:45 pm. to 7:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, you can head on over to www.laredoisd.org or you can call 273-1730.

