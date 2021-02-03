Advertisement

Local health authority addresses number of COVID deaths

Doctor Trevino says that deaths which occur at home require even more time to report because sometimes an autopsy is required.
Doctor Victor Trevino (File photo)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many are questioning the high number of deaths being reported in the same day.

The answer to that came in a statement from Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino, who says:

“During hospitalization surges, the amount of patient care becomes so overwhelming, that sadly there is no timely way to keep up with the reporting of so many deaths. The attending physician is the one who has to submit the death certificate along with the associated diagnosis(s). This is done after reviewing the entire patient file to make the determination if COVID-19 was the cause of death.”

