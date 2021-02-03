Advertisement

Narcotics unit operation leads to one arrest

The seizure was the result of an investigation into suspicious packages being received at a local post office.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An operation that started last month has led to one arrest.

On Monday, LPD served 18-year-old Miguel Castañeda with a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

Along with Castañeda, a 16-year-old juvenile was detained as well and turned over to the local youth authorities on similar charges.

