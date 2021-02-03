Narcotics unit operation leads to one arrest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An operation that started last month has led to one arrest.

On Monday, LPD served 18-year-old Miguel Castañeda with a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

Along with Castañeda, a 16-year-old juvenile was detained as well and turned over to the local youth authorities on similar charges.

The seizure was the result of an investigation into suspicious packages being received at a local post office.

