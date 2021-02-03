Advertisement

Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of assault and battery

Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An off-duty Border Patrol agent finds himself in trouble with the law accused of domestic assault.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Angel Hinojosa in the case.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 31. at around 7:40 a.m. when officers were called out to the 8700 block of Owl Creek Pass where a domestic disturbance had been reported.

Police met with the victim who stated that she had been assaulted at her residence located at 8700 block of Shiloh Rock.

Authorities were able to locate Hinojosa who was confirmed to be an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

Officers determined that the victim was assaulted by Hinojosa and was prevented from leaving the home against her will.

Angel Hinojosa was placed under arrest and charged with assault and unlawful restraint.

