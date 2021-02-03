Advertisement

Police searching for women accused of theft

Laredo Police released an image of the culprits believed to be involved in the case on social media.
Women believed to be tied to theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a couple of women accused of stealing from a local department store

Laredo Police released an image of the women believed to be involved in the case on social media.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the women, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

