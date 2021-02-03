President Biden’s immigration plans may turn things around for DACA

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before any decision on immigration reform was made on Tuesday, advocates including DACA recipients were on “standby,” not knowing what their future would look like.

But it seems like some recent decision making might turn things around for them.

On Tuesday, a sigh of relief came to some DACA recipients as President Joe Biden signs to reverse past immigration policies, vowing to “protect DREAMers.”

“One of the things of the previous administration is as a DACA recipient you were always kind of waiting with fear that your future could be determined in the stroke of a signature,” said Christian Aguirre.

For some years, some of the thousands of DREAMers like Christian Aguirre felt unsure about what the future would look like for people like them.

Although the process for citizenship might be a lengthy, one of President Biden’s goals was to undo some of former President Trump’s policies on immigration, like the “Public Charge Rule” which made it harder for immigrants to get a green card.

With DACA being reinstated, they feel like some light is at the end of the tunnel now and they know they’re not alone on this.

”Our community has struggled and there’s so many stories and that’s why immigration reform is so necessary, and there’s so many advocates that fought for DACA and they’re not even able to apply,” said Ilse Mendez.

They hope to be able to fight what they believe are existing stigmas that say DREAMers come to take jobs and services, but they face some challenges of their own.

“When you’re a DACA recipient we don’t get any government services, we don’t get financial aid.”

They consider themselves ordinary people trying to sustain themselves along with their families.

”A lot of people don’t even realize that i’m a DREAMer so a lot of times we have members in our classrooms, in our churches in our neighborhoods that are dreamers or daca recipients,” said Aguirre.

At this time, they say they continue to be standby but are hopeful they will be able to exercise more rights.

President Biden also signed to undo the zero tolerance policy which directs U.S. attorneys to prosecute anyone who crosses the border illegally, even for misdemeanors.

