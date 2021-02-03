Advertisement

Two teens arrested in connection to vehicle fire

Arson investigators managed to secure four arrest warrants which resulted in the arrest of two teenagers
17-year-old Montserrat Hernandez and 17-year-old Jose Sandoval
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities have arrested two teens for a vehicle fire that happened in September of last year.

The incident happened on Sep. 7 at 3021 S Malinche for a vehicle fire.

After a thorough investigation, arson investigators managed to obtain four arrest warrants.

Two of those warrants resulted in the arrest of 17-year-old Montserrat Hernandez and Jose Sandoval.

Arson investigators with the help of police continue to work day and night to catch those responsible in the community and more arrests could be pending.

Arson is a felony two which carries a two to 20-year sentence and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

