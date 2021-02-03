UISD healthcare leader recognized by Nursing Consortium

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local frontline leader is being recognized as one of the best nurses in south central Texas.

The San Antonio Nursing Consortium named Irene Rosales, the health services director at United ISD, as one of the best.

Only 25 nurses in the south central Texas region are given this title.

Rosales currently leads the health care team at UISD. She remembers always wanting to be a nurse.

”Since I was six years old I wanted to be a nurse and we were very poor. And I remember having this nurse coming into, I guess it was a public nurse, come into the house and bringing us food and clothing and I saw her compassion towards us. As a family. So I wanted to do the same thing that she was role modeling because I mean, she was not just mental or anything, she was just caring that we were in need and she was there.”

Rosales adds she is grateful to the district as it allows her to help her community in a massive scale.

