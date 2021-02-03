Advertisement

WorkForce Solutions to hold virtual job fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Jobseekers looking for a new career path will get a chance to explore some options in a virtual setting.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3 WorkForce Solutions will be hosting a virtual job fair where several local agencies will be on hand searching for potential candidates from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Some of the agencies that will take part will be Border Patrol, Duran’s Air Conditioning, Life Choice Unlimited, and Holiday Inn.

Cassandra Moresco with the outreach worker program will be the guest speaker.

To register for the job fair call 956-794-6500.

