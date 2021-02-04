Advertisement

Accident reported at the 700 block of San Bernardo

As a result, the northbound lanes of San Bernardo have been closed off to the traveling public.
Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident is causing temporary lane closures on San Bernardo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the 700 block of San Bernardo by Jefferson.

As a result, the northbound lanes of San Bernardo have been closed off to the traveling public.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and take alternate routes to get to your destination.

