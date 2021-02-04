Balcones Heights police officer shot while responding to burglary call

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A veteran police sergeant is clinging to his life after he was shot multiple times during an apparent burglary attempt near San Antonio.

Two Balcones Heights Police officers responded to a call for a possible burglary of a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Sgt. Joey Sepulveda was the first on the scene and began talking to the suspects.

At some point, the situation escalated, and the officer and suspects exchanged gunfire.

Sepulveda took multiple gunshots while also firing back and running away before he fell.

The other officer on scene dragged Sepulveda to a patrol unit and sped off to the hospital.

The officer is in critical condition and suffered gunshots to his neck, shoulder, and possibly his arm.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas DPS are helping with the investigation.

There are three scenes, where the shooting happened, where the suspects in the truck discarded a bag and another one where the truck was later found.

Officials say the suspects, two or possibly three are still on the loose and believe one of them was injured in the gunfire.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.