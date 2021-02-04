Advertisement

Balcones Heights police officer shot while responding to burglary call

The officer is in critical condition and suffered gunshots to his neck, shoulder, and possibly his arm
Balcones Heights officer shot while responding to burglary call
Balcones Heights officer shot while responding to burglary call(WOAI)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A veteran police sergeant is clinging to his life after he was shot multiple times during an apparent burglary attempt near San Antonio.

Two Balcones Heights Police officers responded to a call for a possible burglary of a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Sgt. Joey Sepulveda was the first on the scene and began talking to the suspects.

At some point, the situation escalated, and the officer and suspects exchanged gunfire.

Sepulveda took multiple gunshots while also firing back and running away before he fell.

The other officer on scene dragged Sepulveda to a patrol unit and sped off to the hospital.

The officer is in critical condition and suffered gunshots to his neck, shoulder, and possibly his arm.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas DPS are helping with the investigation.

There are three scenes, where the shooting happened, where the suspects in the truck discarded a bag and another one where the truck was later found.

Officials say the suspects, two or possibly three are still on the loose and believe one of them was injured in the gunfire.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
17-year-old Montserrat Hernandez and 17-year-old Jose Sandoval
Two teens arrested in connection to vehicle fire
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59
Laredo Police Department
Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of assault
Miguel Castañeda, age 18
Narcotics unit operation leads to one arrest

Latest News

LISD to host virtual seminar
LISD teaming up with T-mobile to provide hotspots
DACA DREAMERS
President Biden’s immigration plans may turn things around for DACA
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Irene Rosales, the health services director at United ISD
UISD healthcare leader recognized by Nursing Consortium