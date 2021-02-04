City reports decrease in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After months of a high hospitalization rate in Laredo, city officials say they’re seeing a change.

But that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear just yet.

On January 17th, 249 people were hospitalized, dropping to 179 as of Wednesday.

Even with a numerical decrease, the grim situation persists, each number representing a life lost.

”Among the most recent deaths is a young man in his early 20′s,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “These deaths like all preventable deaths are a tragedy for our community. Seeing these deaths of patients firsthand changes your perspective.”

The city attributes the decreased hospitalizations to vaccination efforts and the infusion center, which treats patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms to prevent hospitalization.

Around 500 people have been treated at the infusion center since it opened January 11th.

In the meantime, officials have been working on a homebound program, now called “Save Our Seniors,” to vaccinate those who can’t leave their homes.

According to Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, more than 1,000 residents are on the waiting list.

”It is a lot more logistically harder than a vaccination drive because we are coordinating with law enforcement partners, El Metro and volunteers so we can assess and capture more and more of our citizens.”

An alternate care site is also in the works, officials saying it should be in operation by the end of the week located at the University of Texas Health Science Center regional campus in Laredo.

With the high hospitalization rate over the past few months, tents were set up outside hospitals to expand the number of patients that could be treated.

Officials say they will remain for several more weeks.

”Currently, the tents do not have any patients, but we are very aware that we could have another surge. We cannot go from deploying them to having them removed. There’s a certain process. It’s called ‘hot, warm and cold.’ That means they might not be used, but they’re readily deployed.”

In last week’s city-led second dose vaccination drive, 4,000 vaccines were administered, 290 were left over and will go to health professionals and those who are homebound.

The city says it is waiting on the state to send more vaccines.

