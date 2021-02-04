Doctors Hospital reports lack of vaccines for second dose

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Imagine getting your first COVID vaccine, then you come to find out that you might not be able to get your second dose.

Well, that’s what some health workers at a local hospital are dealing with.

Doctors Hospital sent out a notice to their physicians that they are out of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a memo sent out to their medical staff, the hospital says they did not receive the entire number of vaccines requested, so are currently out of the vaccines.

They go on to tell the doctors that as soon as they receive more, they will be sending out information on a date and location of a vaccine clinic.

KGNS News reached out to Doctors Hospital and asked how many physicians are now pending their second dose, and are they concerned with the safety of their physicians who treat COVID patients, because they are now only half protected.

While we received a response from the hospital, neither of our questions were answered. Their statement just confirmed their lack of vaccines..

“Doctors Hospital of Laredo can confirm that we did not receive the entire allotment of vaccines that we requested from the state, and as a result, we are currently out of COVID-19 vaccine. As a reminder, DHL is not a public vaccination site. As soon as we receive our full allotment, we will distribute information to our medical staff.”

KGNS News also asked the hospital to confirm the date the first dose was given to the physicians but they did not provide a response to us as well.

However, we did receive a second dose vaccine schedule they put out, and it shows that those who received their first dose between January 4th and January 7th were due for their 2nd dose this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend getting the second dose as close to the recommended 3 week or 1 month interval as possible.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.