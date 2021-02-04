Five local arson cases under investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While city leaders are fighting the pandemic, a series of potentially intentional vehicle fires over the last two weeks has authorities on the lookout.

Laredo fire authorities tell KGNS that vehicle-fires are not common, but the fact that five have happened in the last two weeks is concerning.

Right now, it is believed these five cases are not connected, but Ricardo Oliva Junior with the Laredo Fire Department says evidence shows they were intentional vehicle fires.

But what is even more of a red flag is the time they are occurring.

Oliva says most of these fires are reported to have happened in the early morning hours, which can lead to dangerous situations like other buildings catching fire or sleeping residents not knowing they are danger.

That was the case for Juan Arias who says he woke up to firefighters tending to his son’s burning car at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

”Thank god, firefighters got here in time. I am not sure which neighbor called them. We hadn’t noticed because we were asleep. If the firefighters would have been here 15 minutes later the whole house would’ve caught on fire.”

Olivia says all five recent cases have been determined to be caused by arson, so the incidents remain under investigation by the fire department’s arson division.

Olivia says arson is a felony and if an intentional fire were to cause harm or the death of a person, charges would be added.

Laredo fire officials ask residents to report any information or suspicious activities to their department or Laredo police.

