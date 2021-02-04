Las Lomas residents complain about water rate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents living off the colonia’s area on U.S. 59 are worried about the water rate.

KGNS reached out to the commissioner about this matter.

As of now, residents living off Los Centerarios have to go to Ranchito Las Lomas for their water that is in a dispensary.

They are allowed up to 500 gallons of water per month at a low rate.

Anything after that, residents would have to pay a higher price per gallon.

Officials say the measures were necessary to stop some users from abusing the system and leaving others without water.

The commissioner for the area says they are looking to change the amount of gallons residents will be allowed to take out.

“What Commissioner Gonzalez and I have proposed, for next Monday’s meeting is to allow 500 gallons per week, so the system can read that and anything you take above 500 galloons per week you will be charged a different rate,” said Webb County Commissioner John Galo.

