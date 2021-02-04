LC Vocational Nursing Program nabs top regional ranking

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With over 100 nursing programs available in the State of Texas, Laredo College is once again receiving recognition for excellence in nursing and health sciences education.

The online ranking website Nursingprocess.org released its 2021 list of best licensed practical nurse and licensed vocational nursing programs in the southwest and Laredo College’s Vocational Nursing Program came out on top.

A total of 268 nursing schools were evaluated and ranked primarily based on pass rates, academic quality, as well as the nursing school’s reputation, and affordability.

Laredo College had the best program in the Southwest region, which includes the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Congratulations to LC on this prestigious honor.

