Advertisement

LC Vocational Nursing Program nabs top regional ranking

The online ranking website Nursingprocess.org released its 2021 list of best licensed nursing programs and Laredo College came out on top
Nursing Program receives recognition
Nursing Program receives recognition(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With over 100 nursing programs available in the State of Texas, Laredo College is once again receiving recognition for excellence in nursing and health sciences education.

The online ranking website Nursingprocess.org released its 2021 list of best licensed practical nurse and licensed vocational nursing programs in the southwest and Laredo College’s Vocational Nursing Program came out on top.

A total of 268 nursing schools were evaluated and ranked primarily based on pass rates, academic quality, as well as the nursing school’s reputation, and affordability.

Laredo College had the best program in the Southwest region, which includes the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Congratulations to LC on this prestigious honor.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
17-year-old Montserrat Hernandez and 17-year-old Jose Sandoval
Two teens arrested in connection to vehicle fire
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59
Laredo Police Department
Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of assault
Miguel Castañeda, age 18
Narcotics unit operation leads to one arrest

Latest News

Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,516 positive cases
Name a cockroach after your ex for a small price
San Antonio Zoo offering “Cry me a Cockroach” event
File photo
Doctors Hospital reports lack of vaccines for second dose
Around Texas' with A&M Chancellor Sharp Bows
Texas A&M launches series: Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp Bows
Vehicle-fires
Five local arson cases under investigation