LISD teaming up with T-mobile to provide hotspots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is teaming up with a mobile telecommunication company to make sure its students are connected while remote learning.

LISD in collaboration with T-Mobile is donating wireless hotspots with a data plan at no extra cost to the students.

LISD Executive Director for Technology Services, Ambrosio Gomez announced that over 3,500 students will be receiving a wireless hotspot as part of T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million.

The initiative is aimed at delivering internet connectivity to millions of underserved student households.

Gomez says they will begin disturbing the hotspots immediately to students who do not have internet access at home.

This comes a few days after LISD temporarily switched to remote learning to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

