Local CVS to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Robert Eads says thousands will be distributed throughout Texas and some will come to the gateway city.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo CVS pharmacies could soon be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

That announcement was made on Wednesday at the media briefing.

According to Doctor Victor Trevino, the federal government said that in addition to the state allocation, 250,000 vaccines will be distributed to cvs pharmacies in 11 states.

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says thousands will be distributed throughout Texas and some will come to the gateway city.

“They have now stated that they will be getting 38,000 doses to the state of Texas and in 11 cities and Laredo being one of them. As quickly as February 9th that they would be opening up appointments. Again, this is the plan of the rollout that we would expect to see. This is how we start to save greater numbers, this is how the entire city comes together as a community where we have this distributed plan throughout our city.”

KGNS News reached out to CVS for a comment and have not heard back from them as of yet.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

