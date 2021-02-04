Nuevo Laredo reports 4,516 positive cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as deaths.

As of Feb. 3, Nuevo Laredo has reported 4,516 positive cases of COVID-19 with 435 of those cases currently active.

Five more people have lost their battle to the virus, which puts the death toll at 562.

So far 3,519 people have recovered, and 56 cases remain pending.

The state of Tamaulipas has confirmed 47,439 positive cases of the coronavirus.

