Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 4,516 positive cases

Death toll at 562
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as deaths.

As of Feb. 3, Nuevo Laredo has reported 4,516 positive cases of COVID-19 with 435 of those cases currently active.

Five more people have lost their battle to the virus, which puts the death toll at 562.

So far 3,519 people have recovered, and 56 cases remain pending.

The state of Tamaulipas has confirmed 47,439 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
17-year-old Montserrat Hernandez and 17-year-old Jose Sandoval
Two teens arrested in connection to vehicle fire
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59
Laredo Police Department
Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of assault
Miguel Castañeda, age 18
Narcotics unit operation leads to one arrest

Latest News

Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,472 positive cases
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,197 positive cases of COVID-19
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,055 cases of COVID-19
Clashes with caravan
Migrant caravan met with force in Guatemala