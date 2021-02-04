Advertisement

San Antonio Zoo offering “Cry me a Cockroach” event

For five dollars, you can name a roach and watch it get fed to a bird, reptile or any animal of your choosing
Name a cockroach after your ex for a small price
Name a cockroach after your ex for a small price(San Antonio Zoo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Everyone might not be feeling the love this Valentine’s Day and if that’s how you feel, you have the chance to let all that anger out.

The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a “Cry me a cockroach” event.

For five dollars, you can name a roach and watch it get fed to a bird, reptile or any animal of your choosing.

If you don’t like critters, there’s also a vegetarian option.

And if you’re former boo is really a snake, you can pay $25 to have a zoo keeper feed a frozen rat to a reptile.

The zoo will be streaming the feedings on Facebook live.

Participants get a certificate.

If you’re brave enough, tag the unlucky someone on social media.

Registration for the event is on the zoo’s website.

The deadline is Feb. 13.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
17-year-old Montserrat Hernandez and 17-year-old Jose Sandoval
Two teens arrested in connection to vehicle fire
U.S. 59 accident
Man dies of injuries after crash on U.S. 59
Laredo Police Department
Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of assault
Miguel Castañeda, age 18
Narcotics unit operation leads to one arrest

Latest News

Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,516 positive cases
File photo
Doctors Hospital reports lack of vaccines for second dose
Around Texas' with A&M Chancellor Sharp Bows
Texas A&M launches series: Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp Bows
Vehicle-fires
Five local arson cases under investigation