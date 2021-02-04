San Antonio Zoo offering “Cry me a Cockroach” event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Everyone might not be feeling the love this Valentine’s Day and if that’s how you feel, you have the chance to let all that anger out.

The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a “Cry me a cockroach” event.

For five dollars, you can name a roach and watch it get fed to a bird, reptile or any animal of your choosing.

If you don’t like critters, there’s also a vegetarian option.

And if you’re former boo is really a snake, you can pay $25 to have a zoo keeper feed a frozen rat to a reptile.

The zoo will be streaming the feedings on Facebook live.

Participants get a certificate.

If you’re brave enough, tag the unlucky someone on social media.

Registration for the event is on the zoo’s website.

The deadline is Feb. 13.

