Texas A&M launches series: Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp Bows

The 28-minute program will air on KAMU-TV and provide a fresh insight on the Texas A&M University System as a whole
Around Texas' with A&M Chancellor Sharp Bows
Around Texas' with A&M Chancellor Sharp Bows(Texas A&M University System)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new television show that features the Chancellor of Texas A&M University System will premiere on Thursday.

The 28-minute program called, “Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp” will provide a fresh insight on the Texas A&M University System as a whole.

In season one of the series viewers will learn about a real-life spy story of a Cold War CIA agent who is now teaching in College Station, how crashes at an old army airbase has made things safer and what Texas A&M scientists are doing to make better BBQ and whisky.

Now the series will premiere on KAMU-TV, but it will be available on the Texas A&M University system’s YouTube page after each episode airs.

