Three businesses headed to court for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Social Bar and Grill, Club Vibe, and La Patrona Disco will each have their respective scheduled court hearings on Thursday for allegedly violating the city’s health safety restrictions
File photo: Social Bar & Grill
File photo: Social Bar & Grill(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Three local businesses are headed to court for allegedly violating the city’s COVID-19 health safety restrictions.

The owners of Social Bar and Grill will have their scheduled hearing on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the 49th District Court with Judge Joe Lopez will be presiding in the case.

Meanwhile, Club Vibe and La Patrona Disco Bar’s hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the 111th District Court with Judge Monica Notzon presiding in the case.

This comes just one week after Judge Beckie Palomo deemed that Blue Moon was in violation of the state and City COVID health safety restrictions.

