Wormser Road project in the works for Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County is finding ways to improve areas in the south side of the city.

Just days ago, KGNS told you about a new road that will help the flow of traffic.

The idea started back in 2017 and Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is proud to say they are glad traffic will soon be flowing.

“It’s awesome, something new here that way we don’t have to travel somewhere else.”

Maricela Gomez is one of many who live in the area and she’s excited to hear what this new improved road will bring.

She loves knowing that south Webb County is growing meaning that more things will be closer to home for her and her family.

Gonzalez says this project is very beneficial to the area and he says it all ties in with other projects they have.

“Once we finish this road as a county project, you’re gonna be able to have a connection from south Laredo 83 south come up to Lomas Del Sul come up east bound and we are going to have to open up the intersection with TxDot and the city to connect with Wormser Road and connect in the future to Concord Hills and come out of 359.”

He says not only will it alleviate traffic from south Laredo to east Laredo it will also bring more businesses along with homes to south Laredo.

They broke ground for this project in late December and they expect it to be finished before June, a project made possible with help from other officials.

“This is a type of project commissioners court is very supportive of course, Judge Tano Tijerina and the rest of the court members because obviously we see the growth.”

This road will be a four lane 1.4 mile long roadway and it will be made of 14 inches of limestone to prevent early on damage.

Commissioner Gonzalez says he is excited to bring some good news to the county to look forward to especially during these hard times

The realignment project will be funded by the 2014 and 2020 TxDot funds and it is about $4.2 million.

