Advertisement

CVS pushes back vaccine rollout to Friday

Vaccinations were initially scheduled to start on Feb. 11 with registration starting on Tuesday, Feb. 9; however, the stores moved it to Feb. 12
CVS Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you were looking to schedule an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a CVS store, you may need to wait until Thursday.

Last week, CVS announced that it will start to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at locations across 11 states.

Vaccinations were initially scheduled to start on Feb. 11 with registration starting on Tuesday, Feb. 9; however, the stores moved it to Feb. 12 to ensure availability.

Vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or the CVS app.

Those without online access can call 800-746-7287. The scheduling system will be open on Feb. 11.

Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police
LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew
Accident reported on Highway 359 Sunday morning
Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital
House fire reported in west Laredo
Two homes catch fire in west Laredo
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday

Latest News

Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,589 positive cases of COVID-19
CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of cocaine
CBP officers seize 104 packages of cocaine
CBP officers arrest sex offender at Laredo port of entry
Agents arrest sex offender
Agents arrest sex offender during massive human smuggling attempt