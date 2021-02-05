CVS pushes back vaccine rollout to Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you were looking to schedule an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a CVS store, you may need to wait until Thursday.

Last week, CVS announced that it will start to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at locations across 11 states.

Vaccinations were initially scheduled to start on Feb. 11 with registration starting on Tuesday, Feb. 9; however, the stores moved it to Feb. 12 to ensure availability.

Vaccines will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or the CVS app.

Those without online access can call 800-746-7287. The scheduling system will be open on Feb. 11.

Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.