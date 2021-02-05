Man wanted for theft of property

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted for theft.

According to Laredo Crime Stoppers 19-year-old David Brayan Rosas, who also goes by the name David Brayan Robles is wanted for a theft that happened at the 4900 block of Roque Loop.

He is roughly five feet, five inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

