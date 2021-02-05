Advertisement

Man wanted for theft of property

Authorities say David is wanted for a theft that was reported at the 4900 block of Roque Loop
David Brayan Rosas, who also goes by the name David Brayan Robles
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted for theft.

According to Laredo Crime Stoppers 19-year-old David Brayan Rosas, who also goes by the name David Brayan Robles is wanted for a theft that happened at the 4900 block of Roque Loop.

He is roughly five feet, five inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

