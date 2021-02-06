Authorities arrest wanted man in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - San Antonio authorities say one of the men involved in the shooting of a Balcones Heights police sergeant on Wednesday is believed to have been caught in Nuevo Laredo.

According to our Telemundo San Antonio affiliate, 30-year-old Sijifredo Montemayor had gotten across the southern border.

Montemayor allegedly drove the vehicle from which 27-year-old Wilfredo Montemayor shot sergeant Joey Sepulveda at point-blank range on Wednesday.

Authorities said Sijifredo was injured when another police officer returned fire, right before the suspects drove off.

Meanwhile, the sergeant had emergency surgery Wednesday after the shooting.

Authorities believe he will recover.

