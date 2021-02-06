Better Business Bureau warns against posting COVID vaccine cards

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At this point, some say getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a big accomplishment.

Many want to share the milestone, but you may want to think twice before sharing your vaccination status on social media.

Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend.

We’ve all seen them selfies of people holding their vaccination card and post it to Facebook, Instagram, or another social media platform.

Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about which and where you got your vaccine.

The Better Business Bureau says if your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.

Also, posting photos of your card can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones.

“There is sensitive data on these vaccine cards that we have seen cyber criminals across the world will duplicate your information,” said Jason Meza. “They use your information like your birthday and they create new cards, and then they sell them on other platforms. They use your name and birthday to get the 2nd dose or a vaccine.”

Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau says scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on Ebay and Tiktok.

It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada.

Meza says if you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it.

“Are you over sharing to much? Is there stuff on the picture that can be used against you? Some best tips you can use a frame to block out a lot of the information. You can use a graphics that covers your birthdate and name. Just try to share little as you can.”

You can also just share a photo of your vaccine sticker or set a frame around your profile picture.

The BBB reminds you to check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom.

If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured.

