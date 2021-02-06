Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Football watch party
Police department clears the air regarding curfew
Authorities arrest wanted man
Authorities arrest wanted man in Nuevo Laredo
CVS Pharmacy
CVS pharmacies to offer vaccine next week
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
Associated Press
Better Business Bureau warns against posting COVID vaccine cards

Latest News

People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen: Biden’s plan could restore full employment by 2022
FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Shultz arrives to watch...
Reagan’s longtime secretary of state George P. Shultz dies
In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol...
Cheney says she won’t quit the House after Wyoming censure
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal