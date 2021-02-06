Advertisement

Party City offers football themed decorations

Although at-home social gatherings are not permitted under the city’s revised health order, these are just a few ways you can get in the Super Bowl spirit.
Party City
Party City(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While this year’s Super Bowl celebrations won’t be the same, you can still celebrate the game in style.

Whether you’re a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs, you can decorate with balloons, plates, glasses and even piñatas with the logos of either team at Party City.

This year, Super Bowl 55 kicks off Sunday evening in Tampa, Florida.

