Physician urges community to take care during American Heart Health Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - February is American Heart Month, and Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease.

Research shows that the death rate from heart attacks has risen dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical director of emergency medicine at Laredo Medical Center says people are delaying or not getting care because of fears related to the virus.

”A lot of times people are waiting for days at home,” said Doctor Luis Pellicia. “By the time they show up to our emergency departments, what we’re noticing is they are already extremely sick in things we could have taken care of in a more prompt way.”

Dr. Pellicia says people are putting off routine checkups because of the pandemic, which has led to an increase in morbidity and mortality.

Some fear there won’t be a bed available for them, but Dr. Pellicia says there are about 50 emergency beds in addition to temporary structures that expand the number of patients the hospital can treat.

”We have been taking care of trauma, strokes, heart attacks every single day, and we had no constraints in the (availability of) beds for the fact that we were able to plan ahead. I’ve been here for about 12 years. There is always going to be space to take care of anybody that comes through our doors.”

Dr. Pellicia sees many people suffering from heart attacks, strokes and other conditions resulting from heart disease on a daily basis… including those close to him.

”No matter how experienced you can be, when the face you see on that stretcher is somebody that has sat down at your dinner table. I really urge the community that if you, indeed, have any kind of doubts about your health, come immediately.”

When a patient arrives, they will be screened for COVID-19 and assessed by a physician.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.