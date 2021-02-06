Advertisement

Police report 28 vehicle break-ins in one week

They say the best way to avoid becoming a victim is by locking your doors.
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are reporting in vehicle break-ins this week.

They say the best way to avoid becoming a victim is by locking your doors.

According to the Laredo police, 28 burglary reports were filed last week and 18 of those vehicles were left unlocked.

To avoid having your car stolen, authorities recommend locking your doors and hiding valuable items such as cell phones, purses, wallets, backpacks, credit cards, laptops, weapons, money and any other electronic devices.

Don’t forget, if you see anything suspicious, report it to police.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Football watch party
Police department clears the air regarding curfew
Authorities arrest wanted man
Authorities arrest wanted man in Nuevo Laredo
CVS Pharmacy
CVS pharmacies to offer vaccine next week
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends
Associated Press
Better Business Bureau warns against posting COVID vaccine cards

Latest News

American Heart Health Month
Physician urges community to take care during American Heart Health Month
Authorities arrest wanted man
Authorities arrest wanted man in Nuevo Laredo
David Brayan Rosas, who also goes by the name David Brayan Robles
Man wanted for theft of property
Associated Press
Better Business Bureau warns against posting COVID vaccine cards
Party City
Party City offers football themed decorations