Police report 28 vehicle break-ins in one week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are reporting in vehicle break-ins this week.

They say the best way to avoid becoming a victim is by locking your doors.

According to the Laredo police, 28 burglary reports were filed last week and 18 of those vehicles were left unlocked.

To avoid having your car stolen, authorities recommend locking your doors and hiding valuable items such as cell phones, purses, wallets, backpacks, credit cards, laptops, weapons, money and any other electronic devices.

Don’t forget, if you see anything suspicious, report it to police.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.