Trade numbers at ports similar to 2019

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than $180 billion in imports were processed at the Laredo sector ports of entry last year.

According to the numbers from Customs and Border Protection, 3.5 million commercial trucks crossed our border in 2020.

Rick Pauza with CBP tells us these numbers are similar to the statistics from 2019.

Pauza tells us which data drastically changed from one year to the next.

”We processed about 15 million private vehicles, 7.8 million pedestrians. This is a reduction of about 30% and a part of that is attributable to COVID-19 and the restrictions on travel.”

These numbers are from the trade and travel report from CBP. If you’re interested in seeing the report yourself you can visit their website.

