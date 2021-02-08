Advertisement

Alexander High School breaks record this weekend

The Alexander swim team went to Brownsville this weekend while the track team took Edinburg.
By Michaela Romero
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Diving into high school swimming, the Alexander swim team for both boys and girls were off competing in Brownsville this weekend.

The guys took first place in the 6A Regional Competition for the very first time and the girls held their own, taking third place.

Individually, Jorge Mendiola will advance to state after taking first in the 100 yard breast and Edith Martinez will also move on to state after winning the 200 and 500 free.

Speaking of wins, track season is here!

This weekend, the Alexander track team was in Edinburg for their very first invitational of the season.

They opened their season with a bang.

Damian Flores and Iker Jaime clearing 5 feet and 8 inches placing first and second in high jump.

Then we have Bulldog’s Julian Tijerina broke the Alexander School shot-put record and the UISD record, as well.

He threw 54 feet and two inches.

For the hurdles, Aquiles Briones won the 110 meter hurdles for the Bulldogs.

Good weekend for Alexander, making history and breaking records!

